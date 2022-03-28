Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.20. Chemung Financial posted earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 28.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemung Financial in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CHMG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $215.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chemung Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Chemung Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

