Brightworth Makes New $226,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brightworth bought a new position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,682,169,000 after buying an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,760,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,727,000 after buying an additional 515,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,090,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,029,000 after buying an additional 94,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,009,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,600,000 after buying an additional 324,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Shares of ABBV opened at $161.33 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.17 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.