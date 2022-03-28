BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BRCC shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

BRCC stock opened at $19.95 on Monday. BRC has a 12-month low of $13.55 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

