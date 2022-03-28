Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$225.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$219.23.
Shares of BYD opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$203.25. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$145.70 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.
Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.