Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Raised to Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$225.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$219.23.

Shares of BYD opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$203.25. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$145.70 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boyd Group Services will post 3.5599995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

