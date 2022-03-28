Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ FY2023 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYD. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boyd Group Services to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$219.23.

Shares of BYD opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 75.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$168.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$203.25. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$145.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 3.5599995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.144 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

About Boyd Group Services (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

