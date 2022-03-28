BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 655,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,620,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BWA stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 1,005,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,529. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

