Bolivarcoin (BOLI) Hits Market Cap of $73,242.38

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. During the last seven days, Bolivarcoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Bolivarcoin has a market capitalization of $73,242.38 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Bolivarcoin Profile

Bolivarcoin (CRYPTO:BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 16,935,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bolivarcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Bolicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bolivarcoin is bolicoin.com . Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BolivarCoin is a decentralized Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on and ment for the Venezuelan people, BOLI provides fast, cheap and anonymous transactions. “

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

