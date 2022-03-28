Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $800.00.

BYPLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Panmure Gordon upgraded Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.99) to GBX 800 ($10.53) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF remained flat at $$13.00 during trading on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

