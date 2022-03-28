BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT Lowered to €72.00 at Morgan Stanley

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €78.00 ($85.71) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($79.12) to €74.00 ($81.32) in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($76.48) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.76.

BNPQY opened at $27.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

