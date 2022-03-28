BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (TSE:ZEB)

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.
ZEB stock opened at C$41.00 on Monday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$33.05 and a 1 year high of C$43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.29.
