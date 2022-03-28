BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

TSE:ZWB traded down C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$22.42. 360,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,245. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$22.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.81. BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF has a 1-year low of C$19.31 and a 1-year high of C$23.41.

