BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of TSE ZAG traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.44. The company had a trading volume of 145,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,060. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$14.36 and a 12 month high of C$16.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.40.

