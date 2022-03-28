bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

bluebird bio stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.11. 884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,477,531. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.65. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.59. The stock has a market cap of $365.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.62.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.38). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,839.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.96%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.01) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 3,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $28,473.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $98,006. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,617,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,204,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,800 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth approximately $15,336,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 513.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 694,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after acquiring an additional 581,642 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 237.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 588,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 414,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

