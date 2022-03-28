Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.97. 49,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $295.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.11. The company has a market cap of $276.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.33.

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total transaction of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.80, for a total transaction of $62,436,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 682,848 shares of company stock worth $186,293,937. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

