Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,512 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $209,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $304,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter worth $354,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 108.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCFC stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,636. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.89.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In related news, insider Anthony Giordano III sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $39,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Maher sold 22,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $488,294.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,883 shares of company stock valued at $817,696. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

