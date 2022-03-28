Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.75.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

C traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,368,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,507,037. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.24%.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.