Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $55,000 in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,003,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,126,000 after buying an additional 782,311 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,600,000 after purchasing an additional 113,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,742,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,957,000 after purchasing an additional 206,831 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after purchasing an additional 353,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Discover Financial Services by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,298,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.87. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $93.31 and a 12 month high of $135.69. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total value of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DFS. Piper Sandler upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.47.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

