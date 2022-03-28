Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $117,000 in Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BETZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF by 856.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Shares of BETZ traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $19.78. 13,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,386. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20. Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF has a 1 year low of $17.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08.

