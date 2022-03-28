Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) by 349.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $110,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 93.1% during the third quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P grew its holdings in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 23.9% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,497. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

