Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $579,762.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.40.

BX opened at $123.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

