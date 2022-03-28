Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.67. 31,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,473. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.20.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%.
Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
