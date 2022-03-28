BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 18.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MYI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. The company had a trading volume of 651 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,836. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

