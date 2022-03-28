BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Up 274.2% in March

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 274.2% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

In other BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $307,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 99.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the third quarter worth $169,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

