BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 242.9% in March

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BYM opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.79.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM)
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.