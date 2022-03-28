BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Up 242.9% in March

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BYM opened at $13.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.75. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 181,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

