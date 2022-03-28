BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stock Position Increased by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 834 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $939.50.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $741.04 on Monday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $660.15 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $759.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $852.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

