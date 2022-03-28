BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0375 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 22.4% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0375 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $6,484.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00018056 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,274,744 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

