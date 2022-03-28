Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$494.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.47. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of C$8.10 and a 52-week high of C$10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.91, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.76.
Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$627.30 million. Analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Bird Construction Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.
