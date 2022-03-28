Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. Oppenheimer currently has a $285.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $284.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $210.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Biogen has a 1 year low of $192.67 and a 1 year high of $468.55.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in Biogen by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Biogen by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $373,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

