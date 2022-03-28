BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BDSI. Truist Financial downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities downgraded BioDelivery Sciences International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioDelivery Sciences International from an overweight rating to a hold rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.93.

Get BioDelivery Sciences International alerts:

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $5.59 on Thursday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a market cap of $577.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International ( NASDAQ:BDSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.60. BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 50.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, insider James Vollins sold 18,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $66,747.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 176,444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 10,392 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 319.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 696,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 530,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,621 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioDelivery Sciences International (Get Rating)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioDelivery Sciences International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.