Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,650 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,750 ($23.04) to GBX 1,650 ($21.72) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($15.01) to GBX 1,500 ($19.75) in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,575.00.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

OTCMKTS BYLOF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.85. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.28. Big Yellow Group has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.