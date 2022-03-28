Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey Buys 3,685 Shares

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) Director Robert Carey bought 3,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.58 per share, with a total value of $24,247.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Thursday, March 17th, Robert Carey purchased 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

XAIR stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,593. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of -0.50.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 247,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 149,393 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 554.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 111,190 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Air in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 70,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.