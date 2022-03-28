Berenberg Bank Lowers RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Price Target to GBX 4,000

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,680 ($61.61) to GBX 4,000 ($52.66) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 58.60% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,550 ($46.74) to GBX 3,840 ($50.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.44) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,306.67 ($56.70).

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

RHIM opened at GBX 2,522 ($33.20) on Friday. RHI Magnesita has a twelve month low of GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,762 ($62.69). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,048.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,232.03.

RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; and high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.