Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Patten & Patten Inc. TN

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,787,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 174.6% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 340,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,682,000 after purchasing an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BDX traded up $2.58 on Monday, hitting $265.67. 721,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,159. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $264.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $274.71.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total value of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 14,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $3,908,290.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

