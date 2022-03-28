BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BESIY shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $92.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.23.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

