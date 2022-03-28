BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives $65.64 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

BCE stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. BCE has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 120.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in BCE by 258.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in BCE during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

