BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
BBTVF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460. BBTV has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.
