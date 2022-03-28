BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

BBTV (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BBTVF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,460. BBTV has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05.

About BBTV (Get Rating)

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

