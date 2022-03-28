BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:BBQ opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $157.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.86. BBQ has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BBQ will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other BBQ news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Lowell Wolff sold 1,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $29,522.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122. Corporate insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

