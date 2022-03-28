Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTE) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$9.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BTE. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$4.98.

BTE opened at C$5.88 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.74, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Gordon Ector sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.56, for a total transaction of C$250,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,733 shares in the company, valued at C$971,515.48.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

