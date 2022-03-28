Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF)

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $680.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $429.00 price target on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

GLCNF stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Glencore has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.26.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

