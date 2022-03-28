Barclays Lowers Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $160.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $173.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DRI. Wedbush dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $129.80 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.42%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

