BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BankUnited in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BKU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

BKU opened at $44.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.39.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 37.95%. The business had revenue of $251.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.35%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 49.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 7.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 60.7% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

