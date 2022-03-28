Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $20.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $23.27.

Get Bangkok Bank Public alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.