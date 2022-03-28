Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSAC. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE BSAC traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 286,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $15.37 and a 52 week high of $26.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.22.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $710.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 28,637.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,610,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 6,587,171 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,857,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,712,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,479,000 after buying an additional 926,894 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,387,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,535,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,008,000 after buying an additional 653,590 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Chile SA engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Other. The Retail banking segment offers consumer loans, credit cards, auto loans, commercial loans, foreign exchange, mortgage loans, debit cards, checking accounts, savings products, mutual funds, stock brokerage and insurance brokerage.

