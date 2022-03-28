BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Short Interest Up 82.5% in March

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, an increase of 82.5% from the February 28th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 389,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $7.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.