Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 75 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 356,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.47. The stock had a trading volume of 582,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,874. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.92 and a one year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.