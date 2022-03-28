Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 1,349 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,266,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,509,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

