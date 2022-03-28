Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 854.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.0% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Bank of America lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $598.00 to $574.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $434.38.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.19 on Monday, hitting $335.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.72 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.10 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

