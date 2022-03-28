Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Purchases Shares of 1,345 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

In other news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total transaction of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total transaction of $927,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 290,897 shares of company stock valued at $49,983,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.02. 203,476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,382. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 18.93%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile (Get Rating)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.