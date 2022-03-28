Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Makes New Investment in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,192,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 60,068 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 856,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,680,000 after purchasing an additional 75,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 823,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,075,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,300,000 after purchasing an additional 35,234 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BOND traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.93. 281,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,845. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.91. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $100.43 and a 1 year high of $112.27.

