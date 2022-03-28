Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.59.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.
In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
