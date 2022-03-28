Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,668,000 after purchasing an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.5% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 65.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.59.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $432.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,636,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,855. The firm has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. Deere & Company has a one year low of $320.50 and a one year high of $437.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.